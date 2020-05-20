Get These Fletcher Frame Sunglasses Starting At $95 From Warby Parker

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s getting nice and warm out there. The Spring is here and pretty soon, the Summer is gonna be in full bloom. Which means it is the perfect time to go outside and enjoy those rays. And you can enjoy the sun in comfort with these amazing Fletcher Frame Sunglasses from Warby Parker.

The Fletcher Frame Sunglasses are part of the new Sun Collection from Warby Parker. Frames that are made to perfectly fit in with a Spring/Summer outfit. Fashionable frames that will put the finishing touches on an outfit and keep the sun out of your eyes.

We have picked the Fletcher Frame Sunglasses for the sleek and simple look of them. But just because the design is simple, doesn’t mean they don’t look good. Quite the contrary, the simplicity is the point. Any guy would look great in these, no matter the outfit they got on.

You won’t have to worry about comfort with these Fletcher Frame Sunglasses on. Not just from the sun, but from the very act of wearing them. They are designed so the frames will fit comfortably on any face with no issue.

The lenses on the Fletcher Frame Sunglasses are pretty great too. They are scratch-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about the usual wear and tear that accrues over time. And if you use prescription lenses, those are impact resistant. Basically, you don’t have to worry about dropping them and shattering the lenses.

With a pair of the Fletcher Frame Sunglasses in your possession, you will look good while keeping the sun out of your eyes. Warby Parker has made a name for delivering amazing frames and prescription lenses without having to leave your home. This new sun collection is here just in time for the season.

