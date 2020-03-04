Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is just around the corner and that means that working out is gonna have to see some changes. Clothing options will need to shift as the temperature increases. Some of the heavier stuff you’ve been wearing to stay warm can now go into the closet. You’ll need to pick up some new stuff to handle the workout. And these 9″ Graphic Versatility Shorts, newly added from Rhone, will get that job done.

As the temperature rises, you don’t want to be covered up too much. Overheating will hinder your performance. So a nice pair of shorts like the 9″ Graphic Versatility Shorts will make working out so much easier. These especially, since they are made with the utmost comfort in mind

The 9″ Graphic Versatility Shorts are made with a lightweight Italian warp-knit fabric. Parts of this fabric is made with nylon and elastane. That keeps these shorts lightweight, so you aren’t being slowed down. This fabric also helps to make them feel comfortable to wear.

Since the 9″ Graphic Versatility Shorts are made for physical fitness, they need to not get in the way of your mobility. And these will stay out of your way. They are a loose fit, so they don’t make you feel like you’re being constricted. They’ve got a drawstring in the waistband to allow you to adjust the fit to your liking. And the seams are of the flatlock variety, which will eliminate chafing from your exercise.

It’s no surprise that working out is going to get you sweaty. And sweat will seep into your clothes and cause unfavorable odor. But the 9″ Graphic Versatility Shorts won’t get smelly. The fabric is made to be odor-resistant and quick drying. The interior lining is made with Goldfusion Anti Odor Tech to aid in the fight against stanky clothing.

Prepping for spring isn’t the worst idea in the world. It’s only a few weeks away and plenty of you have probably already felt the weather get more Spring-like. So for you active fellas out there, get the 9″ Graphic Versatility Shorts. They will become a quick favorite of your workout attire. They’re so nice you’ll even find yourself wearing them around the house.

Get It: Pick up the 9″ Graphic Versatility Shorts ($78) at Rhone

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!