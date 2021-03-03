Get These Under Armour Launch Shorts Early For Your Warm Weather Workouts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In no time at all, the winter will come to an end and bring the spring upon us. No more cold nights huddled up inside. We can start to enjoy our time outside. Which means we can more easily workout outside. And if you plan on doing that, you need to pick up these Under Armour Launch Shorts.

Zappos is one of the best spots in the game for men to pick up new workout gear. Not just shoes, even though it’s an outlet that’s hard to top in terms of footwear selection. You can also find great options like the Under Armour Launch Shorts. Options that’ll fit you perfectly come springtime.

As Zappos likes to carry the tops brands, it’s no surprise to see the Under Armour Launch Shorts in the store. UA knows how to dress up men with clothing they need to work out properly. And these are some of the best work yet. You can work out all day in the spring sun without a problem.

That’s because these Under Armour Launch Shorts are made from stretchy and mobile polyester. That way you can move about without a care. Material that breathes as well, so the areas that are covered aren’t too overheated. And when you do sweat in these, the moisture-wicking comes in to help in a big way.

When you start to sweat in these, the Under Armour Launch Shorts will get rid of a lot of sweat for you. It’ll evaporate and leave you feeling cool. And whatever moisture is leftover won’t leave you stinking, as these are also made with anti-odour tech to keep you as fresh as possible.

Picking up these Under Armour Launch Shorts is a smart move for any guy. Whether you want to wear them during a workout or during a hangout, these will make a perfect addition to any warm-weather wardrobe. So pick up a pair now while the price is just right.

Get It: Pick up the Under Armour Launch Shorts ($28; was $35) at Zappos

