Spring is around the corner, and soon it’ll be time to stow away all our winter gear. But it’s a tough time of year because the weather is so unpredictable. What you need is an all-weather jacket.

Get a handle on the shoulder seasons when Mother Nature is at her most tempestuous, and pick up this three-season The North Face Carto 3-in-1 Triclimate Jacket, on sale now at Macy’s. Normally, it costs $240. But right now, you can have it on your back for just $144. That’s 40 percent off.

For a jacket that’s perfect for those spring nights when winter’s chill just won’t let go and ideal all the way to fall, this is a great deal. No more pondering which coat to wear. No more wasting precious minutes from our morning routine, wondering if your jacket will be enough if the wind kicks up. And no more sweating when the sun breaks through and a chilly spring morning becomes a gorgeous spring afternoon. Get the waterproof Carto 3-in-1 Triclimate Jacket, and you’ll be ready for anything the weather can throw at you.

The Waterproof All-Weather Jacket for Year-round Comfort

This durable yet lightweight jacket features a DryVent 2.5L shell with mechanical stretch, for excellent range of motion and flawless protection from the elements. And it’s waterproof, so in the event of a sudden downpour, you’ll be covered. The outer and inner shell can be worn together or separately, and the Standard, not Slim, fit means it’s just aching to be layered.

PrimaLoft ThermoBall synthetic insulation keeps you warm on cold spring nights and blustery fall days. And the attached, adjustable hood is ideal for keeping the wet stuff off your head. Covered hand pockets feature reverse-coil zips, to keep your digits warm and your valuables secure. And the hem cinch-cord and exposed center front zip lock out the elements when the wind kicks up.

Best of all, it’s totally machine washable, so you never have to worry about expensive dry-cleaning bills.

So stop wasting time and energy wondering which jacket or coat to wear. Instead, get an all-season jacket, and pick up The North Face Carto 3-in-1 Triclimate Jacket today. You’ll save 40 percent, and you’ll be ready for any season. It’s available in five colors, including black, blue, grey, green, and red. And it comes in sizes from Small to XXL.

