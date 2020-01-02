Get This Comfortable Flannel On Sale At Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The holidays are a thing of the past now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get gifts for yourself. Especially when an amazing outlet like Huckberry has a sale going right now that makes the Proof Stretch Flannel all the more affordable for you to add to the wardrobe.

Flannel shirts are one of the more popular pieces of fashion for guys these days. There are tons of design options and they are made to be durable. Perfect for the winter season as well, since they are pretty good at keeping you insulated. So the Proof Stretch Flannel makes for a great purchase.

Like most items at Huckberry, the Proof Stretch Flannel is great because it is made to be worn out. There is a durability and functionality to it that makes it stand above the others. It does this because it is made with 97.7 percent cotton and 2.3 percent spandex.

The cotton that the Proof Stretch Flannel is made with is top of the line cotton. It feels good to wear and helps to keep you insulated during the winter. But not too insulated, since this cotton can breathe. It makes for a relaxed experience. And the spandex gives this flannel a little stretch to it. That makes it even more comfortable to wear.

That blend of cotton and spandex also gives the Proof Stretch Flannel it’s great look. Those colors really pop, making your winter outfit look all the better. It’s a great piece of fashion that any guy would be happy to have in their closet.

A great piece of winter fashion like the Proof Stretch Flannel is one you can’t pass up, especially while it’s on sale. Huckberry makes amazing items that look good, feel good, and last a good long while. This flannel is no different. So while it is on sale, upgrade your wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the Proof Stretch Flannel ($78; was $98) at Huckberry

