Get This Dress Shirt From Rhone With Free Two Day Shipping

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There are some classic staples when it comes to gifting during the holidays. Clothing is always being gifted, but some fashion choices might not be right for some folks. But you can’t go wrong with getting that guy in your life a nice new dress shirt. Especially when the shirt is as good looking and well made as the Commuter Dress Shirt at Rhone.

Wearing a dress shirt may not be an everyday occurrence for most, but you should have a good dress shirt or two in your collection to break out when the need arises. And if you don’t wear a dress shirt every day, it’s great as a gift so you don’t have to spend money on something that doesn’t get used a lot. But the Commuter Dress Shirt is so nice that you’ll try to find an excuse to wear it as often as possible.

The Commuter Dress Shirt is made with a lightweight Italian fabric. This fabric gives the shirt it’s great look. There are 8 different color options you can choose from, and each color looks great. It just pops and the shirt looks like it costs a ton, even though Rhone sells great items at a reasonable price. And not only does the shirt look great, but it is also highly functional too.

This Commuter Dress Shirt is no slouch in the looks department, but it is also really comfortable to wear. That Italian fabric is great to feel on the skin. But it is also made with nylon and elastane which gives the shirt a stretch to it, so it’s easy to wear. There’s no stiffness to it. And the fabric makes the shirt wrinkle-resistant and able to wick moisture away. It will be very hard to find a shirt this good looking and this durable elsewhere.

If you want to get one of the guys in your life a nice, new piece of fashion you could do a lot worse than picking up this Commuter Dress Shirt at Rhone. Plenty of stock is still available. And if you act now, 2 Day Shipping is free. So you have until December 20th to get a shirt in time for the holiday. That is if the shirt is still in stock. Act now and finish up the holiday shopping list in style.

Get It: Pick up the Commuter Dress Shirt ($118) at Rhone

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!