Get This Great Flannel Shirt On Sale At Huckberry

Huckberry is a great outlet. The items within are all made at such a high level of craft that you can’t go wrong picking any of them up. They’re made with fashion in mind but they’re also made to be worn outdoors. Durability is key with Huckberry items. And the Flint and Tinder Expedition Shirt Jacket is a great example of that.

Adding a nice new flannel to your wardrobe is never a bad idea, especially one as good looking and durable as the Flint and Tinder Expedition Shirt Jacket. Flannel is a great choice because it’s a shirt that can be worn in almost any situation. You can wear it to the office or you can wear it out on a date. Hell, you can even wear it while doing yard work and such because it can handle that stress.

The Flint and Tinder Expedition Shirt Jacket is made with top of the line cotton and wool. That cotton and wool mixture makes for an amazing looking piece of fashion, but it also makes it really comfortable to wear. The thing will keep you nice and warm during the winter while feeling like a nice, warm blanket. The ease you will feel with this flannel on is one of a kind.

You will love wearing the Flint and Tinder Expedition Shirt Jacket during the winter. The insulation it provides is top-notch while never overheating you, thanks to that cotton/wool blend adding some great breathability. That blend also makes for a great looking shirt. And at the price that Huckberry has discounted it at is too good to pass up. So while this is still available in the store, you should pick this up and add it to your winter collection. You really won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Expedition Shirt Jacket ($88; was $178) at Huckberry

