Macy’s Suiting Event runs through October 7. While you can get mind-blowing deals up to 80 percent off a ton of full suits right now, there’s also an amazing selection of fantastic jackets, coats, and dress pants on sale. Right now, pick up this killer Kenneth Cole Reaction Ultrasuede Sport Coat, regularly priced at $295, for just $70. That’s 76 percent off.

Ideal for autumn, this smooth, luxurious ultrasuede sport coat pairs great with jeans, for a dressed-up look even when you don’t feel like dressing up. Better still, you can throw it over a t-shirt, henley, or even a thermal. Sneakers are fine, too. You’ll snazz up any occasion—without even trying.

And that’s the key. Anyone can wear a suit, but when you go to that much trouble to dress up, there’s a lot of pressure to look—and be—your best. With this coat you don’t even need to shave and you can still impart a serious, professional look with minimal effort. Or a laid-back, casual style that oozes confidence.

No matter which way you go, this ultrasuede Kenneth Cole Reaction sport coat ($70) will get you there.

The Perfect Fall Jacket

It’s got a modern, slim fit that complements your physique. It’s available in a multitude of sizes from 36S to 48R. Best of all, it comes in brown, grey, black, or navy for a variety of looks. And check out the camo lining; that’s a casual touch to this nice jacket that exudes a sense of sneaky style.

Slim fit through the shoulders, chest, and waist with higher armholes and slimmer sleeves, this jacket has a notched lapel, two-button closure, and four stacked-button cuffs. Two lower front angled flap pockets keep your hands warm and at your sides, while three interior pockets are ideal for stashing your phone, wallet, keys, and whatever else you might need to bring along.

Made of polyester with a touch of spandex for stretch, thisKenneth Cole Reaction Sport Coat will move with you no matter what the day brings. It’s the perfect fall cover-up. The camo lining runs throughout. And at this price, you can’t afford to say no.

So hurry over to Macy’s right now before all the colors and styles are all gone. You’ll save a bundle at the Suiting Event through October 7. And while you’re there, take the opportunity to stock up on essentials like dress shirts, belts and accessories, and more. Everything’s on sale at the lowest prices of the year.

