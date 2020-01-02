Get This Under Armour Track Jacket For Half Off At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





New Year, New You. That’s the motto of a lot of folks who have made a certain resolution. Try to lose weight and stay in shape. One of the easiest ways to do that is to go out for a run. No gym pass needed. But with the winter in full swing, it can be a little brutal out. So a nice new jacket, like this Under Armour Sportstyle Track Jacket on sale at Macy’s, can make those journeys a little more bearable.

That cold can be harsh, so a good jacket can make any outdoor excursion easier on your state of mind. But one jacket can’t fit every situation. Those runs need something lightweight but still insulated enough to keep you warm during the cold. And yet, something that won’t overheat you when you are done running and are cooling down. The Under Armour Sportstyle Track Jacket is the perfect jacket for that.

What makes the Under Armour Sportstyle Track Jacket so perfect for those winter runs is that it is made out of polyester. So it is lightweight right off the bat. And polyester is good for the winter, as it will protect you from the elements. Even pretty good in the rain or snow too.

The Under Armour Sportstyle Track Jacket is great for these runs too, because of how it is designed. It is made to fit on the body with a little looseness to the fit, so you can move with ease when wearing it. It’s durable, so it can handle the stress of a workout. It doesn’t hurt that it’s a nice looking jacket, too, with that blue/black design that can be worn for a run or just out and about with the crew.

Right now, this great Under Armour Sportstyle Track Jacket is on sale for half off at Macy’s. That’s a great deal. Even better is that with purchases of $25 or more, you get free shipping. Which means that this jacket will get to you with no extra charge. So pick this up now to jog in style.

Get It: Pick up the Under Armour Sportstyle Track Jacket ($25; was $50) at Macy’s

