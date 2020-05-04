Get up to 25% Off Flowers With Our Men’s Journal Exclusive Link

Best Mom Gift Box GET IT!

If you want to add a little something to Mom’s Mother’s Day order, you should get this gift box for her. It comes full to the brim with special goodies. A best mom ever coffee mug, some almonds, body lotion, a candle, and a relaxing bath bomb. When she opens up this box, she will be beyond happy.

Get It: Pick up the Best Mom Gift Box ($80) at FTD

