Get up to 60% Off at Keeps For Cyber Week

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Losing one’s hair isn’t the most ideal thing in the world, but it happens a lot more than you’d expect since 2 out of 3 men tend to deal with Male Pattern Baldness (MPB) by the age of 35. Which means a lot of men are looking for ways to deal with the issue.

There’s really no way to reverse course with regards to hair loss. The only line of action is to find a way to stop the frontlines from being pushed further back. A lot of places say they offer ways to help you keep your hair. But you would be best served by going to Keeps to do what you can to stop hair loss.

What is Keeps, you may be asking? Long story short, it’s a subscription service. The kind of service that is made to help men keep their hair. And that is due to the team of hair loss specialists that have developed research-backed clinical guidelines and tools for treating hair loss, ensuring that Keeps customers get the treatment plan they need.

Having this kind of help at the tip of your fingers is going to be a big help in your quest to keep your hair. With this team, you have two courses of action. You can go in with a plan in mind, where a doctor will review your plan and give you the go-ahead to do so. Or you can take an online consultation with a Keeps prescribing doctor to get a personalized treatment plan delivered to you.

Within the Keeps store, you can find two clincally-proven treatments that prevent further hair loss. You can go with Finasteride (generic Propecia) or Minoxidil (generic rogaine) or both to help you stop your hair loss.

One of the great things about Keeps is that it is a subscription service. That means you don’t have to keep ordering your goodies when the supply runs out. You get your refills automatically every quarter so you don’t have to stop your routine. Since progress in the hair loss game isn’t really seen until 4 – 6 months of constant use, you really don’t want to fall out of step.

Another great benefit of Keeps is that it is a great resource for any man to use. Not just because of the great team on hand that is able to give you products to help with your hair loss. But because they have all the info you need to see if you’re ready for such treatments. Everyone is different and things might not always work, but there’s nothing wrong with trying.

Even better is that right now, Keeps is making it easier to get your hair loss goodies. Because right now, Keeps is jumping into the Cyber Week game with a great discount. You can save up to 60% off the goodies within the Keeps store, making your initial jump into the program so much easier for you.

With this sale, it’s easier than ever to be like the other men that have used Keeps successfully. Guys like Sho from Illinois who says “The whole process has been super easy and has been a great experience – highly recommended!” or Anton from California who says he is “Happy with the results so far!”

A lot of men are saddled with the burden of MPB. Not the worst burden in the world but something that one should deal with if they can. And with Keeps, you can certainly do that. With these Cyber Week deals, you can make it even easier to help your hair stay strong and luscious. With the items from Keeps below, you can see what is in store for you when you sign up right now.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!