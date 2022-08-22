Get Your Fall Wardrobe Ready With This Color Tipped Crew Neck

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Fall is just around the corner folks. It feels like the summer just started but we are close to the season where the temps start to drop and the chill starts to rise. Which means now is a good time to get some new Fall appropriate clothing before you need them. Something like this Color Tipped Crew Neck from Gobi Cashmere.

The Color Tipped Crew Neck is a pretty fantastic piece of clothing. We know because we got our hands on one of them and we found it to be immensely comfortable and quite cozy/warm. Not too warm, as you don’t wanna get too overwhelmed in the moderate temps this Fall. But it’s a damn good start.

What makes this Color Tipped Crew Neck so comfortable and cozy and warm is the cashmere it is made with. 100% lightweight cashmere that is just super soft on your skin. And it’s a pretty decent material for helping insulate you from the Fall breeze. Nothing too heavy duty, but insulated enough to enjoy a stroll outside during the coming months.

It also doesn’t hurt that this sweater is pretty stylish too. It’s nothing too garish or anything. But it does have a sleek simplicity to it that just pops. The black design with the red stripe down the arms makes it feel like you’re on the racetrack watching the cars fly by you at unimaginable speeds. You’ll look pretty boss anywhere you go wearing this.

Having tried on the Color Tipped Crew Neck ourselves, we can say this is an absolute winner. It’s so perfectly comfortable and warm and cozy that you just can’t go wrong with having this in your life for the Fall. So head on over to Gobi Cashmere and pick one of these up right now. You won’t regret it once you try it on.

Get It: Pick up the Color Tipped Crew Neck ($72; was $179) at Gobi Cashmere

