Get Your Lady A Special Valentine’s Gift From Urban Stems

The Wellness Gift Box GET IT!

Valentine’s Day falls during winter. Nothing says you love your partner like helping them stay in the best condition possible. And they will with the help of this box. An air plant, a nourishing face mask, and some essential spray oil. All of which will help keep you and your loved one in good spirits to really enjoy the holiday.

Get It: Pick up The Wellness Gift Box ($75) at Urban Stems

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!