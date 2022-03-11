Get Your Lady Some New Workout Gear From Pact Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you got a special lady in your life that likes to work out, you should do something special for her. You should help her get a new workout wardrobe with the new season approaching us. And you should do that by picking up some new workout gear from Pact right now.

We’ve written about Pact before and it is a brand we trust implicitly. That trust comes because we’ve tried out many an item from their stock before and they always impress. And with the new Ribbed Collection comprising workout clothing for the ladies of the world, we can trust these are gonna be winners too.

These are winners not just because of the tradition of Pact knocking it out of the park. But because we got a hold of some of these and had our partner try them out during a workout. And she was in love with the comfort and support they provide during a solid session at the gym.

To show you guys how great the Ribbed Collection is from Pact, we displayed some of the pieces we got to try out below. All of these are made from organic cotton and are responsibly sourced/crafted. So when you pick these up for your lady, you’re not just doing her a favor. You’re doing the world a favor.

Check out the choices from The Ribber Collection below.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!