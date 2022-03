Brushed Moto Legging GET IT!

A good pair of leggings like these will become fast favorites for her. Super soft, she can wear them at the gym or lounging about the house. Perfect in our eyes.

Get It: Pick up the Brushed Moto Legging ($35; was $60) at Pact

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!