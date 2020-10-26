Get Your Pup Ready For The Cold Weather With This Hoodie From Chewy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

At this point in time, there is no ignoring it. The Fall is upon us and the weather is making that very clear. There’s a chill in the air and it can be a real problem when we go outside. Especially if the wind is whipping like crazy. If it’s bad for us, imagine how it feels for the dogs in our lives.

Dogs are amazing creatures. After the mayhem that has been 2020, people with dogs have formed an even closer bond with them. Having them there every day to comfort and love us has made it a lot easier for us. So make life a little easier on them during cold weather season with the help of Chewy.

Chewy is a great online retailer for all the pet supplies you can need. It’s better than having to risk going outside and going to the store. Anything on Chewy can be trusted to make the dog very happy. Be it treats of apparel or toys. Take it from us, because we have tried some of these out.

Recently, we have gotten our hands on a hoodie made for pups. Our dog has loved this hoodie, making it a lot easier for them to relax and do their business on walks outdoors. It also has an added benefit of calming the dog down, as it always feels like they are getting hugged. And it just looks so cute to see a dog in a hoodie.

Not only have we gotten ahold of this pup hoodie, but we also got ahold of some toys for the dog to enjoy on a cold Fall evening. A bag of three chewy, squeaky tennis balls for any dog to go nuts playing with. We can say from personal experience that dogs really enjoy having these toys in their life.

Every dog in the world deserves all the love in the world always. But they deserve even more in 2020 for making life a lot more bearable. So give them the gift of this hoodie and this bag of tennis balls you can find below. They will love you even more when you pick them up.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!