Get Yourself A Nice New Jacket For The Spring At Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Winter is almost over. But spring can still bring the chill. So if you wanna stay comfortable when you go out, you’ll need to pick up some lightweight but insulated clothing. And the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket on sale at Huckberry certainly fits the bill.

When you go out to work or with friends this spring, a nice jacket will really tie the outfit together. And the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket will complete your look. There is a good selection of color options that will go really well with plenty of outfits, now or in the spring.

Fashion is important when you buy new clothes, but it isn’t the only aspect you gotta worry about. With a spring coat, you want to worry about how it will insulate you on a brisk spring night. And the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is very well insulated. The outer shell is made of waxed Martexin sailcloth and it is lined with polyester blanket lining.

These materials give the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket its insulation. It also makes this coat weather-resistant. Since the sailcloth is waxed, rain won’t soak into the coat. Thus, you won’t get soaked. Which makes it great for the winter, because no one wants to get soaked with cold rain or snow. But spring is known for its showers too. And with these materials, it will stay lightweight too.

A coat like the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket being this fashionable and functional should make it pretty expensive. But right now, you can save a bundle over at Huckberry. That way you can add this amazing, lightweight jacket to your wardrobe. Head over to Huckberry, pick your preferred color, and enjoy the lightweight protection of this wonderful coat.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket ($192; was $240) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!