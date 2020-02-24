Get Yourself A Sleek New Wallet From Coach Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are some things that never change in this world. Fashion may change all the time, but one thing that is constant is that men love themselves a nice leather wallet. And if you are looking for an amazing new wallet, the Boxed Double Billfold Wallet from Coach is sure to become a quick favorite.

When it comes to wallets, simplicity is key. You don’t need some fancy accessories or anything. You just want enough space to hold all your cards and cash and such without becoming a hindrance. And the Boxed Double Billfold Wallet will definitely do that.

The Boxed Double Billfold Wallet has eight card slots for you to put everything you need in them. Credit cards are bountiful these days, so you surely have some that need to be stored. And if you have a commute to deal with, a train pass will surely fit in quite well in this wallet.

So the Boxed Double Billfold Wallet can hold plenty of credit cards. It can also hold plenty of hard cash as well without becoming too swollen. And it will do all of that while looking like a million bucks.

As per usual with an item from Coach, this Boxed Double Billfold Wallet is made with top of the line materials to give it a ton of class and fashion. And the material used here is water buffalo leather. Which makes it really soft but durable, and makes the color of choice look so lush when it is out of your pocket.

If you like to keep cash and cards on you when you go out, the Boxed Double Billfold Wallet is for you. It’s got a high level of craft that gives it an amazing look and a durability that will keep it in your life for quite some time. Add this to your collection to add a little pizazz to your wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the Boxed Double Billfold Wallet ($175) at Coach

