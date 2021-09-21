Get Yourself a Smartwatch With the New Fossil Launch

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Smartwatches are all the rage these days. A style accessory that can look good on your wrist, complimenting your outfit, while also offering up a ton of convenience in your day. By connecting to your phone, you can use your apps without having to handle the phone. And they can offer up some great help for anyone looking to get in shape, with fitness tracker capabilities.

There are all sorts of options out there for you if you’re looking for a new smartwatch. But you would be wasting a lot of time because you can head on over to Fossil right now. That’s because there is a new launch of Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches. A wide variety of great-looking watches that’ll compliment any outfit you got while offering up a whole new slate of features.

For one, these Gen 6 smartwatches are going to run faster than the last-gen. 30% faster that is, thanks to the new processing abilities these watches have been made with. That’s not the only thing that is more powerful on this watch. Bluetooth connectivity is a lot stronger and faster, so you can download anything faster than before. And from a range of up to 4x further away from the source as well.

Another element of these new Gen 6 watches from Fossil is how quickly you can charge them. The battery is much stronger than before, so you can get an 80% charge in just 30 minutes. So if you’re ever in need of a boost, you won’t have to wait too long to get that watch back into working order.

The fitness tracking capabilities are maybe the best features on these watches. These watches can get your blood oxygen measurements to see how well your blood is handling oxygen circulation. You can track your heart rate all day to see how you handle every part of your day. There’s sleep tracking to see if you need to do better at night. And all of those stats will be stored on the watch so you can see what needs to change and what’s going well.

You also can’t go wrong with all the usual bells and whistles that come with a smartwatch. Taking and making calls or texts. Getting notifications from your smartphone. Convenient features such as using Google Pay when you’re on the road, so you don’t have to pull out your wallet or phone. Use your voice to control what music is playing. All these features of which are going to make your life so much more convenient.

It’s also hard to not look at one of these Gen 6 smartwatches from Fossil and not want to buy one. There are a bunch of style options you can choose from. Different bands and faces that you can pick up to accessorize with your usual aesthetic. All in a swimproof package that won’t fail you if you end up getting caught in the rain. For these prices, you really can’t go wrong.

Whether you’re looking for a watch for yourself or for a loved one this upcoming holiday season, you should check out these brand new Fossil watches right now while stock is still high. To show you the style options that you can choose from, we picked 5 of our favorites to give you a good variety to work with. So scroll on down and check out each watch. Then you can choose which one works for you.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!