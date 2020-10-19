Get Yourself And A Loved One A Cashmere Sweater At The Everlane Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that the Fall is here and the temperature is going to keep dropping, you need to start wearing sweaters. You could pull some old ones out of storage to keep warm during a brisk Fall day. Or you can head on over to Everlane to take advantage of the sale that has brought The Grade-A Cashmere Crew down in price.

From 9/19 to 9/20, you will be able to go to Everlane and pick up a good selection of cashmere sweaters on sale. Sweaters for yourself or as gifts for loved ones. Men or women will love having one of these in their lives. You can get a good idea of how great they are by picking up The Grade-A Cashmere Crew.

Cashmere feels amazing on the skin. It’s soft and luxurious but also very warm and insulated, which is key right now. The Grade-A Cashmere Crew will keep you warm, but not too warm as it breathes really well. The cashmere used here is made from the finest materials in Inner Mongolia, making it stand out from the pack.

An added benefit to The Grade-A Cashmere Crew is how great it looks. This is a classic looking sweater that looks even better because of the materials used. It gives the color a real pop. No matter what color you choose from the 9 color options will look amazing with any Fall outfit you pair them with.

If you feel like The Grade-A Cashmere Crew or anything like it in the Everlane stock is perfect for you or loved ones, then you should act fast. These deals won’t last long. The prices are so right and the items are so superb that there’s a good chance they will sell out even before the sale ends.

Get It: Pick up The Grade-A Cashmere Crew ($100; was $130) at Everlane

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!