Giesswein Has The Wool Sneakers That’ll Shake Up Your Wardrobe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the warm weather upon us, it is time to change up our wardrobe. Make the shift to lightweight gear that’ll keep you comfortable and breezy all day long. And you can make that shift in the footwear department when you pick up the Wool Sneaker available over at Giesswein right now.

What makes the Wool Sneaker so great for warm weather trips out of the house? Simply put, it’s the wool merino design of these wonderful shoes. This material is very lightweight and very breathable. So you won’t have to deal with any sweaty, stinky feet when you go about your day this season.

Another element that makes the Wool Sneaker so perfect for warm weather is the lightweight soles. Not only do these soles come made with merino wool to offer a ton of comfort and support for all-day use, but they’re also lightweight enough to make it so you’re not feeling too weighed down during the day.

Thanks to these materials, the Wool Sneaker is perfect for any trip out of the house. These are convenient pairs of footwear. You can clean them in the washing machine and you can go out with them sans socks. It’s like they are socks more than they are shoes. You’ll have a hard time finding shoes like these anywhere else.

Best of all is the style of these amazing shoes. When you pick out any of the colors available here, you will be able to work wonders with your wardrobe to make some impressive outfits. We managed to get our hands on a pair and have been nothing but stunned at how amazing these shoes are.

So if you’re looking to get some new styles that’ll make the warm weather in front of us a whole lot less stuffy, then you need to pick up the Wool Sneaker from Giesswein. It’s seriously hard to overstate how comfortable and lightweight these are. Pick up a pair now to find a new high point in sneaker design right now.

Get It: Pick up the Wool Sneaker ($100) at Giesswein

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The 10 Best Appetite Suppressants To Pick Up For Men

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!