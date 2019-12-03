Gift guide 2019 grooming

Art of Sport Body Bar Soap GET IT!

Founded by Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Javy Baez, and more athletes, AOS is made for athletes to refresh and recover. Scents include Victory, Challenge, Compete, and Rise (shown). There’s a full line of hair and skin products and you can subscribe to receive regular shipments—but start with the soap. It also comes in four- and eight-packs.

Get It: Save $2 on Art of Sport Rise Body Bar Soap 2-pack ($7 with coupon, was $9) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!