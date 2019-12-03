Gift guide 2019 grooming

Baxter of California Under Eye Complex GET IT!

We really like all of Baxter’s products. But we can testify: Guys who want a quick fix for tired eyes but don’t want to spend a fortune, this is the stuff. It doesn’t have that weird face-shrinking feeling some eye creams offer; the sensation here is subtler and the cream is less gooey than others we’ve tried. And it works to shrink bags and lighten dark circles.

Get It: Save $4 on Baxter of California Under Eye Complex ($24; was $28) at Amazon

