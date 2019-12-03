Gift guide 2019 grooming

Every Man Jack Body Kit GET IT!

Hydrating body wash, 2-in-1 daily shampoo + conditioner, and aluminum-free deodorant in either Cedarwood or Sandalwood sents. Every Man Jack is as sustainable and responsible as possible: No parabens, no phthalates, no dyes, and no aluminum. It’s never tested on animals—and even the bottles are made with at least 50 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.

Get It: Pick up the Every Man Jack Body Kit ($20) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!