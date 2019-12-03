Gift guide 2019 grooming

Fulton & Roark Face Moisturizer GET IT!

An aftershave balm with sun protection? Sign us up. Aloe soothes and moisturizes, while Yerba Mate and Green Coffee Extract are loaded with antioxidants. In combination with Vitamin E, it firms up skin and keeps it healthy. SPF 18 defends your face from UV rays, while the nutrient-rich formula provides deep-down hydration. And of course, it smells fantastic.

Get It: Pick up Fulton & Roark Face Moisturizer ($34) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!