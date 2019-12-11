Gift Guide 2019: Winter Athletic Gear & Apparel for Men

Backcountry Hayden Gore-Tex Infinium Ski Jacket GET IT!

Gore-Tex’s Infinium fabric delivers breathable performance. It won’t keep out heavy or constant snow, but it will shed the light stuff. Built for active comfort, with large underarm vents and a stretchy construction, not even the steepest lines are out of reach. A Backcountry exclusive, it’s available in three colors.

Give It: Pick up the Hayden Gore-Tex Infinium Ski Jacket ($300) at Backcountry

