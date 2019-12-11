Gift Guide 2019: Winter Athletic Gear & Apparel for Men

Carhartt Fleece Beanie GET IT!

Lightweight and snug, this is the tip-top top layer you need when you’re working out outdoors. This men’s hat is made of cotton-ball-soft fleece to keep you warm when icy winds blow. It tucks perfectly under a hood and looks great when it’s out and proud. Available in eight colors, including classic Carhartt brown and this eye-catching orange.

Give It: Pick up a Fleece Beanie ($15) at Carhartt

