Gift Guide 2019: Winter Athletic Gear & Apparel for Men

Carhartt Shoreline Jacket GET IT!

Carhartt built its reputation on quality, long-lasting gear that stands up to the toughest jobs. And that means workouts and outdoor activities. This men’s jacket keeps you covered against the toughest weather with a fully taped design that’s waterproof and breathable. It has stretchy inner cuffs, plus a cut that layers well over sweatshirts and hoodies. With a snap-on hood, it’s great for outdoor hikes or backcountry treks. It’ll take you out when the weather wants to keep you in.

Give It: Pick up the Shoreline Jacket (from $130) at Carhartt

