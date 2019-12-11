Gift Guide 2019: Winter Athletic Gear & Apparel for Men

Hickies Smart Laces GET IT!

Never tie your sneakers again. (Never trip over your laces again!) Hickies work in any shoes with laces. They come 14 straps to a pack, enough for one pair of shoes, in Loose or Tight fits. And, they’re available in multiple colors and designs; buy 3 packs, get a 4th, free! A great stocking stuffer for the fitness enthusiast on your list.

Give It: Save $2 on Smart Laces ($16; was $18) at Hickies

