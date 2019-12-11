Gift Guide 2019: Winter Athletic Gear & Apparel for Men

Manduka Intentional Crew SweatGET IT!
Renowned for its killer yoga mats, Manduka is making inroads into athletic apparel as well. This long sleeve thermal shirt has a relaxed, slim fit with a slight contour through the sleeve. Whether you wear it during or after your practice, the soft French Terry material will help wick away moisture in a flash. And thumbholes keep it tight. Comes in grey or black.
Give It: Save 60% on the Intentional Crew Sweat ($31; was $78) at Manduka
