Gift Guide 2019: Winter Athletic Gear & Apparel for Men

Marmot Spire Bib Pant GET IT!

Made with a bib and removable suspenders, these pants have three-layer, fully sealed, Gore-Tex material for bombproof protection against the wettest snow. Full-length side zips give you excellent air flow when you need to cool down, while internal gaiters enhance durability and protect against wear-and-tear.

Give It: Save up to 30% on Marmot Spire Bib Pants (from $273; was $390) at Backcountry

