Gift Guide 2019: Winter Athletic Gear & Apparel for Men

Nike Dry Training Pullover Hoodie

Eliminate distractions and get to work in this technical hoodie. It’s soft and snug, but not tight. And Dri-FIT technology wicks perspiration away from the body. The multi-panel scuba hood has a drawstring to shield from cold wind, rain, and snow. And the raglan sleeves allow a full range of movement.

Pick up the Nike Dry Training Pullover Hoodie ($50) at Zappos

