Gift Guide 2019: Winter Athletic Gear & Apparel for Men

Proof Nova Insulated Vest GET IT!

Designed to move with you through the elements in fall and then transition into a trusty midlayer for winter, the Nova Vest is packed with technical details in a sleek, minimalist design. With a sharp look and even sharper fit, it’s safe to say this vest won’t be spending much time in your closet while it’s cold outside.

Give It: Save 50% on the Proof Nova Insulated Vest ($74; was $148) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!