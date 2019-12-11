Gift Guide 2019: Winter Athletic Gear & Apparel for Men

Rhone Reign Henley GET IT!

One of the most popular items in the Rhone lineup gets a stylish Henley collar. The Reign Henley feels like your favorite old casual Henley but performs like a cutting-edge synthetic workout tee, with raglan sleeves, performance-wicking stretch fabric, flatlock seams, and anti-stink technology. Comes in red, navy, or grey.

Give It: Pick up the Reign Henley ($78) at Rhone

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!