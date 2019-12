Sireck Cold Weather Balaclava GET IT!

Made of water-resistant and windproof stretchable fleece, this is what you need for those early morning runs and bike rides. It’s also great for hunting, climbing, motorcyling—wherever your winter adventures take you. It has breathable mesh on the nose and mouth areas to improve airflow.

Give It: Pick up the Sireck Balaclava ($15) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!