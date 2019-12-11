Gift Guide 2019: Winter Athletic Gear & Apparel for Men

Smartwool Merino 250 Baselayer Crew GET IT!

SmartWool’s best-selling, warmest baselayer got an upgrade this year with flatlocked seams and redesigned panels that improve comfort and mobility. Merino wool regulates temperature and keeps you comfortable whether you’re in the backcountry or knocking out laps at the track. It comes in six colorways, including two jersey-style designs in red or blue. And it’s stylish enough to wear solo.

Give It: Save 25% on the Smartwool Merino 250 Baselayer Crew ($75; was $100) at Backcountry

