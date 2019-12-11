Aether Deco Jacket GET IT!

Constructed from Merino wool, this sophisticated, insulated shirtjacket is wind resistant and insulated with 60 grams of PrimaLoft. Fully lined with a micro ripstop, the diamond quilting adds texture and warmth to the simple aesthetic, as do hidden hand pockets on the side seams and a shirt-tail hem. In the left-hand pocket, you’ll discover a hidden phone pocket. In grey, navy, or black.

Give It: Pick up the Deco Jacket ($375) at Aether

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!