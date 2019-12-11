Billy Reid Water Repellent Quilted Down Jacket GET IT!

A lot of down jackets will get heavy—and sometimes smelly!—when they get wet. Not this one from one of our favorite designers, Billy Reid. A sleek nylon jacket insulated with warm, lightweight down, it’s a handsome must-have for chilly temps, sure to keep you warm and dry and looking great when your outdoor activities run afoul of the weather.

Give It: Pick up the Billy Reid Water Repellent Quilted Down Jacket ($350) at Nordstrom

