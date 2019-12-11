Carhartt Quick Duck Sawtooth Parka GET IT!

Stay warm and dry, no matter what comes falling from the sky. The seam-sealed shell is waterproof and breathable, with 3M featherless Thinsulate insulation that acts like down while dry but warmer than down when wet. Rugged without being rigid, it’s made with Quick Duck canvas, which is lighter than traditional duck canvas yet just as tough. The hood is adjustable and the faux-fur trim is removable. With plenty of pockets inside and out, it’s available in dark brown or black.

Give It: Pick up the Quick Duck Sawtooth Parka (from $200) at Carhartt

