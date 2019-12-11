Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Down Puffer Jacket GET IT!

A perfect little puffer for cold weather commutes, this short jacket is channel quilted and made from lightweight olive 1.4 oz. nylon. It features down-filled hand pockets and a 700-fill power white goose down interior. The hood is detachable, with a velcro closure. A drawstring cinch and zippered front closure lock out the elements.

Crescent Down Works Down Puffer Jacket ($698)

