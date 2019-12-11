Fjällräven Greenland No. 1 Down Jacket GET IT!

Simple, durable, Scandinavian design at its finest—no puffing required. The down-insulated Greenland No. 1 has been a staple of Fjallraven’s lineup since 1968; this most recent iteration has upgrades like leather detailing and eco-friendly materials. The classic, handsome styling combines with wind- and weater-resistance for an ideal everyday winter jacket.

Give It: Save $100 on the Fjällräven Greenland No. 1 Down Jacket ($400; was $500) at Huckberry

