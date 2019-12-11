Golden Bear + Todd Snyder Faux Fur Collar Tweed Bomber GET IT!

Made with pure Harris Tweed wool in a navy/grey plaid, this drop-dead Bomber features a detachable collar in ivory faux fur. It’s got both patch and flap pockets at the waist, a two-way zipper with leather pull, contrast ribbing, and raglan sleeves for a handsome modern take on a classic style. Todd crafted this Bomber with legendary San Francisco-based Golden Bear, who’ve been creating handsome utilitarian outerwear since 1922.

Give It: Pick up this gorgeous Tweed Bomber ($998) at Todd Snyder

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!