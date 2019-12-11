Howler Brothers Rounder Vest GET IT!

The Rounder takes its cues from classic western styles, updated with modern materials and details to bring it into the modern age. There are three great color combos to choose from: a tan body with navy yoke, dark brown with a rust yoke, or this perfect khaki on blue. Any of them is great for a day on the lake or a night by the fire. Puffed with Primaloft.

Give It: Pick up the Howler Brothers Rounder Vest ($135) at Huckberry

