Mizzen + Main Belson Quilted Vest GET IT!

This soft, supple quilted vest is ideal as a mid-layer. Or, to throw it on around the office; it’s so nice it goes as great with chinos and dress shirts as it does with jeans. It’s wind-resistant, and the quilting absorbs your body heat to warm your core. It’s available in grey or Navy.

Give It: Pick up the Belson Quilted Vest ($125) at Mizzen + Main

