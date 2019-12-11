Outerknown Evolution Reversible Puffer Jacket GET IT!

Take the joy you get from a butter-soft flannel and combine it with the utility of a solid windbreaker. That’s the Evolution. Available in olive or this Navy blue with patterned, contrast linings, it’s got signature ECONYL nylon twill on one side—made from recycled fishing nets—and the softest organic cotton flannel you’ll ever wear on the other. Available in sizes to XXL.

Give It: Pick up the Evolution Reversible Puffer Jacket ($245) at Outerknown

