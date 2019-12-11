Style

Gift Guide 2019: Winter Fashion & Style—21 Amazing Gift Ideas

Gear Guide 2019 Winter Fashion Style Men
21
Outerknown 3 / 21

Paz Cord Trucker

GET IT!

Available in navy, brown, and this stunning shade called Clay, this sherpa-lined trucker jacket features a wide-wale corduroy blend of hemp and organic cotton. The sherpa lining is made with recycled polyester. Vintage washed for a lived-in feel right out of the box, it’s OK’s sustainable take on a resurrected classic.

Give It: Pick up the Paz Cord Trucker ($225) at Outerknown

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style