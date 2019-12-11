Taylor Stitch Monterey Bomber GET IT!

A cropped winter coat cut from felted British wool, the Monterey is a polished cold-weather staple with a clean finished hem and a brass D-ring cinch. It has bi-swing shoulder pleats for a total range of motion. The wool owes its remarkable loft and luster to the famed Abraham Moon Mill that’s been operating in the United Kingdom since 1837. At 24 ounces, the heft is substantial but the wool still has a soft, buoyant quality. A timeless classic, only 100 of these were made—by hand, in Turkey. Stunning.

Give It: Pick up the Monterey Bomber ($798) at Taylor Stitch

