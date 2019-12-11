Todd Snyder 5-Pocket Cords GET IT!

If you need to dress it up but still want to stay warm, classic jean styling meets vintage vibes in this modern hybrid. Crafted from 18-wale stretch corduroy with a refined texture, they come in ten amazing colors (we really dig this green). Tailored with an easy-wearing slim fit, they’re great for holiday parties or whenever you want a bit more thickness with a bit more style.

Give It: Pick up these 5-Pocket Cords ($168) at Todd Snyder

