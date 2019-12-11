Todd Snyder + Champion Full-zip Fleece GET IT!

Crafted from warm, nearly weightless Polartec, this cozy and versatile layer is perfect for layering over a sweatshirt or under your favorite coat. A relaxed fit with tailored details and self-fabric cuffs and waistband, it’s breathable, durable, and quick-drying. It’s available in several great colors, too; we love this purple they call “Raisin.”

Give It: Pick up this Champion Full-zip Fleece ($198) at Todd Snyder

