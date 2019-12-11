Style

Gift Guide 2019: Winter Fashion & Style—21 Amazing Gift Ideas

Gear Guide 2019 Winter Fashion Style Men
21
Under Armour HeatGear Compression Leggings

When the going gets frigid, you need a comfortable, versatile baselayer down below no matter what you’re wearing on top. Lightweight HeatGear provides all the benefits of UA compression, with a stretch-mesh gusset and inseam panels for strategic ventilation. The ergonomic design keeps the seams off sensitive areas, and 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction. 

Give It: Pick up HeatGear Compression Leggings ($35) at Under Armour 

